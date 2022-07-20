The Angoves crowned Winscombe Men's Triples Tournament champions

Jen Feltham and Neil Westlake present the cup and prizes to the winners The Angoves. - Credit: Ken Whatling

Winscombe's men's triples tournament, sponsored by Avoncrop Amenity Products, was played on a beautiful hot summer day recently.

A total of 24 teams from all over Somerset vied for the cup, split into groups playing four games each of one-hour duration.

Eventually the winners of Group A The Angoves played the winners of Group B Portishead RBL in a 10-end final.

And The Angoves, entered by Jack Angove and featuring Simon with A Page and L Hembrow, got off to a quick start picking up nine shots in the first four ends to run out 15-5 winners.

Portishead RBL and Ashcombe Rejects had the same points and shot difference in their groups but Portishead got to the final after winning one rink more.

The Rejects went on to win the runners-up final 18-4 against a Banwell/St Andrews team under the Barbarian name.

Prizes were presented by Director of Avoncrop Jen Feltham as Neil Westlake and Winscombe President Mike Adams thanked the organisers, catering ladies, bar staff, umpire and players for another great day playing bowls.

The Angoves beat Portishead RBL 15-5 in the final at Winscombe Bowls Club. - Credit: Chris Greenwood

Winscombe struggled against Bridgwater but eased to another win by eight shots to take them through to round five of the Turnbull Cup against Taunton Deane, who beat Taunton Vivary, recently.

In the Weston & District Over-60 League Winscombe had a good 121-90 win over St Andrews with rinks shared three each.

Winscombe B played Ashcombe A in Division Two North and lost on all three rinks, with the one skipped by Brian Paul going closest to a win, losing by just one shot.

Results, Winscombe 82 Bridgwater 74: T Rowe, D Peakall, D Tape, M Adams 26-19; M Newing, T Stone, R Lacy, M Dorrington 13-27; P John ,C Greenwood, W Ainsworth, A Watts 18-15; G Keenan, B Paul, M Smart, G Coombe 25-13.

Winscombe 120 (14) St Andrews (1 (6): A Rowe. K Whatling, M Adams 16-17; G Keenan, B Andrews,G Coombe 20-22 ; P John, B Paul, W Ainsworth 18-14; M Nash, D Johnson, R Lacy 13-14; M Newing, D Tape, T Ellis 23-14; C Greenwood, T Stone, A Watts 31-9

Winscombe B 47 Ashcombe A 82: M Newing, C Greenwood, M Nash, T Stone 9-30; D Kibbey, R Fisher, P Fredersdorff, B Paul 24-25; D Johnson, M Rolls, W Ainsworth, A Watts 14-27.