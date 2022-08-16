Ashcombe men reach Wedmore Plate Final after South Petherton triumph

Ashcombe Bowls Club will face local rivals Congresbury in the final of Wedmore Plate. - Credit: Ashcombe Bowls Club

Ashcombe Bowls Club's men achieved a memorable 65-44 victory over local rivals South Petherton in the semi-finals of the Wedmore Plate.

In extreme temperatures, Ashcombe travelled to Yeovil in a game reduced to 15 ends with two trial ends.

Leading the charge was the rink of John Taylor, Nigel Walker, Gordon Sansam and Keith Powell and they stormed ahead.

They were 17-4 up on the 10th end and eventuallly won 20-8 despite some miraculous saves by the opposing skip.

Martin West's rink of Tiger Kolasinski, Steve Browning and Andy Tucker strode through their game to win 16-8 having led from the third end.

Alan Corbett’s rink of Graham Wilcox, Ben Benstead and Dennis Carr were 14-14 on the 13th end and picked up one on each of the last two ends to triumph 16-14.

The only losing rink was John Mouland, George Fews, Roger Cox and Graham Wilkinson, who went down 14-13 despite winning nine of the 15 ends.

Ashcombe travel to Clevedon on Sunday to face local rivals Congresbury in the final and thanked the reserves and supporters who travelled with them and gave their usual encouragement.