Ashcombe Park Bowling Club back in action

A new season begins for Ashcombe Park Bowling Club with the President’s Opening Day on Saturday (April 9) and Members’ Fun Day on Sunday.

Then the serious business of club matches in the various leagues begins in earnest.

Ashcombe has a new management committee, newly designed club shirts, over 40 new members, a new look to the pathways around the greens, freshly tarmacked and new edging all round, and even a new hygiene inspection for the catering department, having achieved a great score of four stars out of five.

The captains’ designated charity this year is Weston Hospice Care and new chair Jane Sansam said: "So good to be back. New season, new enthusiasm, new opportunities to meet new people and importantly to re-establish old friendships. Can't wait to start!"

Members have been busy but still found time to join in with a local campaign to send over 50 bags of clothes and medical items to Ukraine in aid of refugees.

Time has also been set aside in the busy season to have another NHS Staff Open Day on May 29, after highly successful ones in past years, and a general public Open Day on April 30.

Free coaching mornings, with fully qualified coaches, on Saturdays and Wednesdays start on April 16, so anyone wanting to try their hand at the sport are urged to come along and have a go!