Ashcombe Park book Turnbull Cup semi-final spot in thriller

Published: 9:30 AM August 12, 2021

Ashcombe Park's men are into the semi-finals of the Turnbull Cup.

Having beaten Bridgwater in the previous round, they hosted Taunton Deane in a fiercely competitive match.

And they came out on top by just one shot in an extra end, to set up a trip to Bath on August 15.

John Moulands team of Frank Bertram, Gordan Sansam and Graham Wilkinson stormed into a 10-1 lead after five ends but were pegged back to 10-9 after 10 ends, before pulling away to win 28-22.

Martin West, supported by Graham Wilcox, Ben Benstead and Garry Cunningham led throughout to claim a 23-15 win, while Tiger Kolisinsk, Terry Cottrell, Andy Tucker and skip John Taylor won a close battle 18-16.

You may also want to watch:

The only losing rink was that of Alan Corbett, Dave Wynne, Martin Paterson and Alan Cracknell, who went down 28-12.

That left the overall score all square at 81-81, but Moulands' men played the extra end and kept their nerve to send Ashcombe through.

*Clarence Blues had mixed fortunes in their latest matches.

They lost by eight shots t home to Winscombe, despite Barry Benn, Maurice Phillips and skip Gordon Owen racing into an eight-shot lead after two ends on the way to a seven-shot win.

But they bounced back to beat Burnham-on-Sea by four shots, with two of the rinks drawn.

Bob Rossiter, Brendan Duffy and skip Mick Edlin won by 13, after taking seven shots without reply on the first three ends.

Results, Clarence Blues 59 Winscombe 67: M Ford, B Duffy, B Sweet 11-23; B Benn, M Phillips, G Owen 22-15; M Edlin, M Davies, D Stott 15-15; R Flicker, T Mannion, G Barlow 11-14.

Clarence Blues 71 Burnham-on-Sea 67: B Benn, M Phillips, G Owen 15-15; B Rossiter, T Mannion, M Edlin 25-12; B Hallworth, B Duffy, G Barlow 18-18; M Ford, M Davies, B Sweet 13-22.