Ashcombe Park book Wedmore Plate semi-final spot

Ashcombe Park marched on in the Wedmore Plate with a convincing 91-64 win over Wellington.

Buoyed by their emphatic success at Watchet, they saw Martyn West's rink of Tiger Kolasinski, Steve Browning and Andy Tucker edged out 16-15.

But that was Park's only losing rink on the day as John Moulands, Paul Barnes, Roger Cox and Graham Wilkinson powered to an impressive 33-17 victory, followed by an impressive 22-14 triumph for Keith Powell's rink of Nigel Walker, Gordon Sansam and John Taylor.

Alan Corbett's rink of Graham Wilcox, Martin Paterson and Dennis Carr recovered from being 11-3 down on the eighth end to finish up as 21-17 winners.

Park will now face South Petherton in the semi-final at Yeovil on Sunday, having narrowly missed out in last year's Turnbull Cup.

Meanwhile, Park's men continue to do well in the over-60s league, with the Crusaders leading the way in Division One.