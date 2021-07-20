Jacob Ashcroft appears on Nickelodeon's Extraordinary Me

Published: 1:00 PM July 20, 2021

All smiles for Jacob Ashcroft as he poses for the camera. - Credit: Good News Post

A nine-year-old Castle Batch Primary School Academy pupil is following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton, who won the 2021 British Grand Prix last weekend, after a flurry of karting success.

Jacob Ashcroft won a British Championship event and the Rotex UK in 2018 and achieved second place in the Micro Max with racers from all over the world in 2020.

Now Ashcroft has appeared on the hit BBC TV channel Nickelodeon as part of their Extraordinary Me - you can watch it at https://youtu.be/nbCc1-BO-Zo

Ashcroft’s parents inspired him to get outside and take part in karting at the young age of five. And he told Jill Dando News reporters that he wants to inspire people to follow their dreams.

He believes that it is best to “try your hardest, dream to the limits and concentrate as hard as you can”.

Principal Lindsay Evans said on the Good News Post website: “We are thrilled for Jacob. This is yet another huge success so early on in his karting career.

“We are so glad that other people across Britain got to hear about his amazing achievements.”

Castle Batch Primary School Academy is in the heart of the North Worle community, has an excellent and spacious site and inspires children to be happy and confident learners.

It has a brilliant new library, an ambitious creative curriculum as well as a Jill Dando News Centre to train young reporters.

Castle Batch became part of The Priory Learning Trust two years ago and works closely with other schools across the Trust to enhance learning opportunities for all.