Ashton & Backwell United knocked out of FA Cup after Ardley United defeat

Published: 11:46 AM August 10, 2021

Ashton & Backwell United before their FA Cup game with Alderley United, left to right, back row: Charlie Saunders, Miles Hardidge, Will Solari, Jason Radnedge, Lewis Coombes, Sam Thomas, Regan Solars, Brad Skidmore, Sam Price, Saul Jarrett, Joe Bishop and Chairman Mike Thomas. Front row: Connor Biggins, Connor Saunders, Bill Devoy, Cam Main and Joel Bayliss - Credit: Charlie Cole

Ashton & Backwell United were knocked out of the FA Cup after substitute Liam Talboys scored twice in the last 15 minutes to hand Ardley United a 2-0 victory.

After a goalless first-half, Talboys was introduced at half-time and the midfielder opened the scoring in controversial fashion after 75 minutes.

Anaclet Odhiambo and Sam Thomas came together, which saw Thomas crash into Lewis Coombes and send the ball loose into the path of Talboys who was able to stay composed and slot the ball home.

Talboys added his, and the Sky Blues, second when he caught Coombes out with an inch perfect lob to seal the win.

The Stags made two changes from their 3-0 defeat at Keynsham, with Connor Biggins, in place of Joel Bayliss, and goalkeeper Coombes, after his recovery from injury, for Reo Clarke, brought in.

You may also want to watch:

In The Stags first appearance in the oldest national football competition in the world since the 2016-17 season it was Darius Browne who had the first chance of the game for Ardley but he saw his curling free-kick drift just wide.

A&B then went close when Biggins’ corner was cleared to Miles Hardidge and his low drive from 18 yards narrowly missed the target.

Saul Jarrett then drew Freddie Lapworth into a fine save when his perseverance and persistence saw him attempt to lob the ball home from 35 yards which Lapworth did well to keep out.

Browne then forced Coombes into a low diving save to his left as the tie went into the interval scoreless.

Charlie Saunders headed just wide from Biggins’ free-kick after 50 minutes before Jarrett sent his effort wide from 15 yards.

Coombes pulled off a fantastic reaction save to deny Odhiambo’s free-kick from 25 yardsbefore the Sky Blues broke the deadlock 15 minutes from the end.

Odhiambo allegedly punched Thomas in the back which saw the defender stumble into Coombes and saw the ball fall towards Talboys who showed great patience and sidefooted into the back of the net from six yards.

With the visitors seeking an equaliser, Talboys picked up a long ball over the top and and saw Coombes off his line before chipping the Stags goalkeeper to secure Ardley a place in the next round.

Ashton & Backwell return to action this Saturday when they take on Exmouth at the Lancer Scott Stadium for their first ever home game in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division at 3pm.