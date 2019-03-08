Martial arts: Asia Budo Centre ready for Portugal trip

Members of Weston's Asia Budo Centre face the camera Archant

Weston’s Asia Budo Centre School of Self Defence are flying out to Portugal to compete in one of the world’s largest competitions once again.

The Kajukenbo team will battle it out for world titles at the World All Styles Competition led by Sigung Miroslav Danihel, after claiming a host of trophies and titles last year.

Zaneta Polakova picked up three gold medals, while Lukáš Ikovský added another gold, among many more.

Kajukenbo is a hybrid martial art from Hawaii, derived from karate, judo, kenpo and boxing.

Anyone wanting to join classes should send an email to m.danihel@hotmail.co.uk with their phone number and a trainer will contact them with regards to full details, start dates and times.

The squad heading to Portugal includes Zaneta Polakova, Chris Walkey Lukáš Ikovský, Filip Baranik, Tomi Hindi, Adam Fabiszak and Miroslav Danihel.