Super Sam raises over £1,000 for Splitz Gymnastics Club

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM April 27, 2021   
Splitz Gymnastics club member Sam Austins

All smiles for Sam Austin as he poses for the camera. - Credit: Sharon Benham

A 12-year-old from Weston's Splitz Gymnastics Club ran a Half Marathon on Good Friday to raise money for the gym.

Samuel Austin, of Fairlands Middle School, Cheddar, ran a total of 13.1 miles with a 1,800 foot hill climb, with the support of his big brother running with him.

He managed to raise over £1,000 and had a lot of encouragement and support throughout the day from his teammates who train in Elite Acrobatics with him in his squad at Splitz.

Splitz Gym Club would like to say a big thank you to Austin for taking on such a big challenge to raise funds for his gym club.

""We are extremely proud and grateful for Samuel raising money for his club," said a spokesperson from the club.

