Super Sam raises over £1,000 for Splitz Gymnastics Club
Published: 5:00 PM April 27, 2021
- Credit: Sharon Benham
A 12-year-old from Weston's Splitz Gymnastics Club ran a Half Marathon on Good Friday to raise money for the gym.
Samuel Austin, of Fairlands Middle School, Cheddar, ran a total of 13.1 miles with a 1,800 foot hill climb, with the support of his big brother running with him.
He managed to raise over £1,000 and had a lot of encouragement and support throughout the day from his teammates who train in Elite Acrobatics with him in his squad at Splitz.
Splitz Gym Club would like to say a big thank you to Austin for taking on such a big challenge to raise funds for his gym club.
""We are extremely proud and grateful for Samuel raising money for his club," said a spokesperson from the club.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus