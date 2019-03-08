Axbridge Animals too hot to handle
PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 July 2019
Archant
A group of 24 young windsurfers, between the ages of 10 and 15, came out on top at the Cheddar Water Sports Centre last weekend.
Axbridge Animals, who train every Thursday from April to October, took on Weymouth Warriors and the Academy Allstars from Poole in a round of five races in hot but windy conditions and would finish in first place.
Guy Owen picked up first place in the 6.8 feet and said: "Windsurfing on Cheddar reservoir is just about the best thing I could be doing on such a hot day, it's so much fun."
There were second place awards for Ben Stoyles, Willow Pratt and Lena Simon in 5.8 feet, 4.5 feet and 3.5 feet respectively, while Tristian and Sophie Hollyfield were for 4.5 and 3.5 feet.
A long summer awaits for the Animals as they take part in four regional events and aim to qualify for the National Championships at Grafham Water in September.
See bcyc.org.uk or their Facebook page Cheddar Sailing @ Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club for details.