Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axbridge Animals too hot to handle

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 July 2019

Axbridge Animals with their medals outside the Cheddar Warter Sports Centre

Axbridge Animals with their medals outside the Cheddar Warter Sports Centre

Archant

A group of 24 young windsurfers, between the ages of 10 and 15, came out on top at the Cheddar Water Sports Centre last weekend.

Some of the Axbridge Animals in the Cheddar reservoirSome of the Axbridge Animals in the Cheddar reservoir

Axbridge Animals, who train every Thursday from April to October, took on Weymouth Warriors and the Academy Allstars from Poole in a round of five races in hot but windy conditions and would finish in first place.

Guy Owen picked up first place in the 6.8 feet and said: "Windsurfing on Cheddar reservoir is just about the best thing I could be doing on such a hot day, it's so much fun."

There were second place awards for Ben Stoyles, Willow Pratt and Lena Simon in 5.8 feet, 4.5 feet and 3.5 feet respectively, while Tristian and Sophie Hollyfield were for 4.5 and 3.5 feet.

A long summer awaits for the Animals as they take part in four regional events and aim to qualify for the National Championships at Grafham Water in September.

The Axbridge Animals racing on the Cheddar reservoir against Weymouth Warriors and Academy Allstars from PooleThe Axbridge Animals racing on the Cheddar reservoir against Weymouth Warriors and Academy Allstars from Poole

See bcyc.org.uk or their Facebook page Cheddar Sailing @ Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club for details.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset Rebels 55 Scunthorpe 35

Chris Harris leading the way (pic Colin Burnett)

Trego says Weston’s 247-run loss to Winterbourne was ‘as bad as it can possibly get’

Sam Trego bowling for Weston.

Axbridge Animals too hot to handle

Axbridge Animals with their medals outside the Cheddar Warter Sports Centre

Cricket: Somerset crush Hampshire to strengthen position

Jack Leach celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Andrews’ Southey Trophy hopes sunk by Bath

Back, from left, Meg Favis, Brenda Goddard, Carolina Venn, Jane Smith, Judy Forse, Ann Campbell, Myra Bailey, Jackie Pitman (captain), Frid Allen. Front, Jennifer McMillan, Rebecca McMillan, Audrey Powell. (pic Don Bailey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists