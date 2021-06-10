Backwell Flax Bourton under-15s pick up North Somerset Plate

Published: 1:00 PM June 10, 2021

All smiles for Backwell Flax Bourton under-15s after they celebrate winning the North Somerset Plate with victory against Long Ashton. - Credit: Backwell Flax Bourton

Backwell Flax Bourton under-15s secured bragging rights after beating local rivals Long Ashton in the final of the North Somerset Plate.

Long Ashton were looking well set at 70-1off just 10 overs but tight bowling and fielding from Tom Baughan's side saw them bowled out for 132 in the final over.

In reply, Flax kept up with the run rate in the face of some tight bowling and fielding as Max Taffinder and Sol Kent chipped in with vital runs.

And Harry Delaney's composed and cultured 52 not out saw them home to a brilliant victory, roared on by a large contingent of supporters.

A below strength first team had kicked off the weekend action, but were well beaten by league leaders Hampset.

Reeling at 30-6, the away side mounted a strong recovery, thanks to an excellent innings from Henry Acreman, and finished with a respectable 160, but Hampset powered to an eight-wicket victory off just 27 overs.

The seconds also fell to their first defeat of the season against Twyford House A.

Batting first, the home side scored 164, with the innings held together by a brilliant maiden 101 from Chris Miles.

In reply, the visitors secured a six-wicket win inside 36 overs with Josh Lobley top scoring with 81.

The thirds continued their fine start to the season under captain Ollie Baughan in their home match against Lodway.

Flax powered to 173-3 in their 30 overs, with Ollie (40) and Ali Wilmott (41) continuing their fine opening partnership with telling contributions.

The visitors were never in with a shout in reply, finishing on 141-7, with Tim Watkins (4-22) the pick of the bowlers.

Backwell's under-11s recorded a narrow win against Winscombe on Sunday morning, but the result of the weekend came for the under-15s in the final of the North Somerset Plate against local rivals Long Ashton.