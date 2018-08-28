Busy week for open badminton club teams

Last week saw nearly all of Weston Open Badminton Club’s teams in action.

The highlight of the week was an internal battle with Birnbeck Insurance taking on Laurago’s. Neither side were able to field full strength sides, however the replacements came in and did a sterling job.

Sally Hockin in her debut for Laurago’s won two out of three games and Slawomir Trybus for Birnbeck Insurance went one better by obtaining a clean sweep.

In a hotly-contested encounter, the final score ended up 6-3 to Laurago’s which moves both teams forward in their league positions.

Other games this week included Alton Wealth Management who took on their sister club of Uphill.

The accommodating Alton team pushed Uphill all the way but in each end were just a few points short of victory. Ian Boucher came closest to a victory however the team ended up on the wrong end of a 6-0 defeat.

The final game of the week was Abatec Recruitments trip to Chew Valley. This was always going to be a tough game with Chew putting out a strong team for the division.

The Abatec Recruitment team of Slawomir Trybus, Brian Poole, Mark Brodie Taylor and Antony Hart all battled hard and will look forward to the second half of the season in 2019.

Weston Open Badminton Club is currently receiving national recognition for its work to increase participation in the sport. Practice nights are on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at venues across Weston.

Unlike all other clubs there is no membership fee, it is purely pay and play with no obligation or commitment. There is no minimum standard policy and the club welcomes all ages, abilities and weights.

If you would like to join please email predwards@hotmail.co.uk or contact us via our Facebook page WSM Open Badminton.