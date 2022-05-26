News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Brilliant Bailey signs for high-flying Bristol Rovers

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:00 PM May 26, 2022
St Anne’s Church Academy pupil Bailey has signed a contract with Bristol Rovers Academy.

St Anne’s Church Academy pupil Bailey has signed a contract with Bristol Rovers Academy. - Credit: Good News Post

A year three pupil at St Anne’s Church Academy in Weston has signed a contract with Bristol Rovers Academy, starting in August for the under-nines.

After signing his contract, Bailey, 8, was a flag bearer and witnessed Rovers thrash Scunthorpe 7-0 – a staggering result which did just enough to secure promotion to League One.

Rovers snatched automatic promotion from League Two on goals scored after a dramatic final afternoon in BS7, after Harry Anderson scored the crucial seventh goal with five minutes to go.

Bailey also met the players and manager Joey Barton and had a tour of Memorial Stadium. 

In recent months, Bailey has played at Manchester City and is playing Manchester United in the next couple of weeks.

St Anne’s Church Academy headteacher Emma Hardy-Smith said: “We are so delighted for Bailey and he is already having some incredible experiences during his time at Bristol Rovers.”

Non-League Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Two men from Weston have been charged with murder in connection with death of a man from Wiveliscombe.

Avon and Somerset Police

Two Weston men charged with murder after man dies in Wiveliscombe

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
ITV This Morning will broadcast from Weston's Grand Pier

ITV This Morning to broadcast live from Weston

Paul Jones

person
White-rendered bungalow with gabled right side, hedge in front and lawn on right, driveway leading to a garage on the left.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Lovely views from large bungalow in sought-after village

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Win tickets to Fireworks At Sea.

Grand Pier

Grand Pier unveils jam-packed Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Carrington Walker

person