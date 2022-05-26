Brilliant Bailey signs for high-flying Bristol Rovers

A year three pupil at St Anne’s Church Academy in Weston has signed a contract with Bristol Rovers Academy, starting in August for the under-nines.

After signing his contract, Bailey, 8, was a flag bearer and witnessed Rovers thrash Scunthorpe 7-0 – a staggering result which did just enough to secure promotion to League One.

Rovers snatched automatic promotion from League Two on goals scored after a dramatic final afternoon in BS7, after Harry Anderson scored the crucial seventh goal with five minutes to go.

Bailey also met the players and manager Joey Barton and had a tour of Memorial Stadium.

In recent months, Bailey has played at Manchester City and is playing Manchester United in the next couple of weeks.

St Anne’s Church Academy headteacher Emma Hardy-Smith said: “We are so delighted for Bailey and he is already having some incredible experiences during his time at Bristol Rovers.”