Brandon Bak moves up from Weston under-16s to under-18s

Published: 5:58 PM October 5, 2021

Weston AFC have announced Brandon Bak has moved up from the under-16s to join their under-18s side.

The 15-year-old forward is in his fourth season with the Seagulls, after starting out with the under-13s.

He will join a long line of players who have benefited from coaching from Weston on a FIFA quality 3G surface in a fun, safe and competitive environment.

The academy is one of only 22 clubs outside of the Football League nationally to be licensed and the only one in North Somerset.

"We recruited Brandon originally through our trials when we started coaching the age group. Brandon was a very quiet, shy player, with lots of ability," under-16s and under-18s coach Louis Dean told the club's website.

You may also want to watch:

“Over the seasons Brandon has really developed on and off the pitch. Lloyd (Dean) and I have always tried to work with Brandon and all the players to make it enjoyable whilst challenging, which has brought confidence to his game. Brandon’s now understanding about working hard for the team out of possession and his ability in possession is exciting to watch.

“Brandon’s very much a team player, whilst always wanting to score. Everything he’s completed is through his effort and attitude. Signing for the senior phase already is well deserved and we will hear his name more in the future I am sure.”

A number of Academy products have gone on to become first-team players, thanks to the clear player pathway, including Ryan Jones, who signed with League Two's Bristol Rovers last season, Dayle Grubb, who re-signed for Weston after a spell in the Football League with Forest Green Rovers.

"It’s great to get recognition from the under-18’s," said Bak.

“It gives me a big confidence boost and just goes to show where hard work can take you”

Head of Development Phase manager and under-18s coach Craig Graham added: "I have been keeping a close eye on Brandon development over the last few years and see a player with great promise and ability.

“Since returning this season Brandon attitude and work ethic has been outstanding and fully deserve signing for the under-18s.”

“This will not only help Brandon development further but also add a lot to the current under-18s setup."