News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Baker St Boys build up lead Weston's Men Cribbage League

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:12 AM December 15, 2021
Dean Phillips of The Services holding the Red Barrel Trophy they won in September.

Dean Phillips of The Services holding the Red Barrel Trophy they won in September. - Credit: Steve Corrick

Baker St Boys continued their relentless run at the top of Weston's Men Cribbage League with another 7-1 win against Weston Golf Club recently.

Close on their heels are One for his Nob who picked up convincing 6-2 win against Criterion.

With Boro Sports having a week off the gap was closed to one point for third place with Charles Dickens wining 6-2.

Big winners for the week lower down the table were reigning champions Regency A who won 7-1 v Old Kings Head, Services who beat perennial wooden spoon winners 49 Club 7-1 and a return to winning ways for the Workingmens Club who beat Raddys 6-2.

With only three games to go before the half way point of the season, the table is shaping nicely with four teams well placed in the run up to Christmas.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New statistics show Weston is the second most dangerous town in Somerset.

Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Curtis Ford

Murderer broke inmate's jaw in prison attack

Court Reporter

person
Work in underway at Promenade House in Weston

£6.5 million funding boost for landmark Weston development

Paul Jones

person
Firth family christmas light display

Christmas

Weston family hold month-long Christmas display for charity

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon