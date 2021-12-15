Baker St Boys build up lead Weston's Men Cribbage League

Dean Phillips of The Services holding the Red Barrel Trophy they won in September. - Credit: Steve Corrick

Baker St Boys continued their relentless run at the top of Weston's Men Cribbage League with another 7-1 win against Weston Golf Club recently.

Close on their heels are One for his Nob who picked up convincing 6-2 win against Criterion.

With Boro Sports having a week off the gap was closed to one point for third place with Charles Dickens wining 6-2.

Big winners for the week lower down the table were reigning champions Regency A who won 7-1 v Old Kings Head, Services who beat perennial wooden spoon winners 49 Club 7-1 and a return to winning ways for the Workingmens Club who beat Raddys 6-2.

With only three games to go before the half way point of the season, the table is shaping nicely with four teams well placed in the run up to Christmas.