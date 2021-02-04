News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Banwell aim to raise money for Grand Appeal by completing 1,925 miles to Luzhniki Stadium

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM February 4, 2021   
Banwell's Riverside

Banwell FC's Riverside is 1,925 miles away from Luzhniki Stadium. - Credit: Banwell FC

Banwell FC are raising money for The Grand Appeal by calling on all club members to join them as they look to tackle the trek to the Luzhniki Stadium.

The Luzhniki Stadium, home to the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, is 1,925 miles away from Riverside and the club have asked members to help raise money for the charity which supports the local children's hospital by walking, running or cycling.

The club have set up a group on Strava - an app which records distances - and you can add yourself to the Banwell group to record your miles at https://www.strava.com/clubs/banwellfc.

To make a donation on their justgiving page go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/banwellfc.

