News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Banwell Ladies and Saint Martin's College combine to produce exciting game of football

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:30 AM August 24, 2022
All smiles for Banwell Ladies and Saint Martin's College as they pose for the camera.

All smiles for Banwell Ladies and Saint Martin's College as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Banwell Ladies

Banwell Ladies and Saint Martin's College produced a wonderful game of football recenty.

On a warm August evening, 27 ladies from the college in Washington DC descended upon the village for a night full of action and excitement.

They were warmly welcomed by the club and players alike and the American side joined in with the young children during their training session, giving tips on how to play the beautiful game. 

Local boys and girls were enthralled by their American visitors as the game between the two sides began.

It did not take too long for Saint Martin's College to get into their stride and at half-time they led 3-1.

The second half proved just as difficult for the hosts as the final result ended 7-1 to Saint Martin's College.

All the players thoroughly enjoyed the experience and hope they have the chance to replicate the game again next year.  

Most Read

  1. 1 First tree planted on behind schedule See Monster
  2. 2 Toddler injured after collision with mobility scooter in Weston
  3. 3 VIDEO: Firefighters tackle fish 'n' chip shop fire in Weston
  1. 4 Council launches review on public rights of way in North Somerset
  2. 5 Police warning over courier scams in North Somerset
  3. 6 Weston gets new signage to direct tourists through town
  4. 7 See Monster delayed, AGAIN
  5. 8 'Bursting' beers sold at Tesco recalled due to safety fears
  6. 9 Man attacked with axe in Weston
  7. 10 Person dies after incident at Weston's Marine Lake

Banwell begin their Somerset Women's League Division One season next month when they travel to North Somerset to take on local rivals Portishead Town on September 4.

The club warmly invites any female who is looking for a team to contact manager Steve Morris, on 07814 429797.

Women's Football
Weston-super-Mare News
Banwell News

Don't Miss

Detached half white render, half light brick house with gabled porch with door and windows, large paved front garden.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Move straight into this three-bedroom detached house

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Crowds gathered to help cars caught by the tide in Weston. 

WATCH: Cars get caught out by tide on Weston beach

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
First Bus will give people a chance to ride for free next week. 

North Somerset Council

Council and First Bus agree to save X5 service

Carrington Walker

person
The fishing vessel sank near Steep Holm Island. 

Weston RNLI

Boat sinks off Weston coast

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon