Banwell Ladies and Saint Martin's College combine to produce exciting game of football

All smiles for Banwell Ladies and Saint Martin's College as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Banwell Ladies

Banwell Ladies and Saint Martin's College produced a wonderful game of football recenty.

On a warm August evening, 27 ladies from the college in Washington DC descended upon the village for a night full of action and excitement.

They were warmly welcomed by the club and players alike and the American side joined in with the young children during their training session, giving tips on how to play the beautiful game.

Local boys and girls were enthralled by their American visitors as the game between the two sides began.

It did not take too long for Saint Martin's College to get into their stride and at half-time they led 3-1.

The second half proved just as difficult for the hosts as the final result ended 7-1 to Saint Martin's College.

All the players thoroughly enjoyed the experience and hope they have the chance to replicate the game again next year.

Banwell begin their Somerset Women's League Division One season next month when they travel to North Somerset to take on local rivals Portishead Town on September 4.

The club warmly invites any female who is looking for a team to contact manager Steve Morris, on 07814 429797.