Banwell Bowling Club begin season in traditional style

Banwell Bowling Club started the 2022 season with the traditional Presidents Day.

The weather was perfect and the match between the Presidents team and Captains team was keenly contested.

Banwell has a full season of friendly, league and cup matches scheduled throughout the summer, as well as internal and 'umbrella' games.

If you have ever thought of playing the game, visitors are welcome to pop down to the club to give it a try.

The club can be found at 18 West Street, Banwell, BS29 6DA. Their website address is banwellbowlingclub.co.uk.

A bird's eye view of Banwell Bowls Club during their Presidents Day - Credit: John Amos/Banwell BC



