Banwell FC hire Will Cawte as new manger with Jack Clark as assistant

Published: 9:00 AM June 23, 2021

Banwell FC have announced Will Cawte as their new manager with Jack Clark as his new assistant.

The duo come in for Simon Cross and Jimmy Darch and have already begun pre-season training.

Banwell will now meet every Monday and Wednesday at 7:30pm at the Riverside with new players welcome.

“I’ve played for the first team for a couple of seasons and been part of a really good squad, when Matt Young (chairman) approached me to succeed the outgoing manager it was an absolute no-brainer given the current set-up and obvious potential of the club,” said Cawte.

“My first move was to appoint Jack Clark as my assistant. A very experienced footballer with a great knowledge of the game and desire to pass that on.

“We share the ambition to push the club on as in the past two seasons we have been in poll position to gain promotion before Covid caused the league to be abandoned.

“We want to bring players through from the club's outstanding youth system and develop players to reach their potential and ultimately take the club to the upper echelons of the Somerset League as the facilities and plans for the club deserve that level of football as a minimum.

“We are both passionate about the positive effect being passed on to the reserve team and close the gap between the two sides to promote healthy competition.”

Newly appointed assistant Clark added: “(I am) absolutely over the moon. I came to Banwell three years ago precisely for this reason. I knew nearer the end of my playing days I wanted to coach and I felt right from the off that Banwell would be the place for me to do that.

“I’ve played under Simon for quite a few years. We won two promotions at county level with Weston St Johns and if Covid hadn’t intervened, we would have won two in the past two years. Simon is a good manager and great bloke. He’s put a lot of faith in me over the years, not seeing him twice a week will take some getting used to.

“As for Jim (Darch), Jim is Mr Banwell to me. Jim made me feel at home the minute I walked through the changing room door. He’s a great manager and one of my closest friends. (He will be a) massive miss around the dressing room.

“This is a chance to carry on the good work that has been done and hopefully push us on as a club.”