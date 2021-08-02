Banwell get better of Winscombe for latest pre-season win

Published: 3:00 PM August 2, 2021

Banwell FC will welcome Cheddar reserves to the Riverside in their first ever Uhlsport Somerset County League Division Two match on August 14. - Credit: Banwell FC

Banwell got the better of Winscombe by a 4-1 margin in their latest pre-season friendly to maintain their unbeaten record.

Winscombe took the lead inside 10 minutes at the Riverside when a player found himself unmarked at the far post from a set-piece to head the ball neatly into the net.

Ban started to knock the ball around in midfield with the new partnership of Jack Clark and Marshal Hale working well to stop Winscombe coming forward and the back four dealing with any balls into the danger zone.

And they levelled before half time when Ross Stockhall finished from close range.

A couple of substitutions at half time saw Ban dominate the second half as Stockhall added a second, before Riou Bogdan scored the goal of the day with a volley from a tight angle on the edge of the area.

Clark popped up with the fourth goal with a finish with the outside of the right foot, before Will Cawte tipped a late Winscombe effort from a tight angle over the crossbar.