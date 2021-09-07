Banwell Reserves come from two goals to draw with Wrington Redhill Reserves

Published: 9:30 AM September 7, 2021

Wrington Redhill Reserves fought back from two goals down to draw 3-3 at Banwell Reserves as both sides played their first match of the new Weston & District League Division Two season.

Wrington fielded three debutants and the returning Jonny Burnett in goal and Daniel Foan couldn’t have made a better start as from the kick off, when he pressured the Banwell defence into an instant mistake and his low cross was turned into his own net by the unlucky Alex Macaulay.

With the early momentum, Wrington dominated the first quarter with Foan and Nico Anderson testing Joe Legg in the Banwell goal.

Chris Holland and Joe Moore were dominating the midfield and a fine passing move saw another chance for Moore who shot narrowly wide.

Wrington seemed comfortable but the momentum changed when the impressive Henry Smith escaped on the left and skipped into the box, going down under a soft challenge to win a penalty.

Smith duly dispatched the penalty with minimum fuss and Banwell were level before half-time.

However, Wrington seemed to have rediscovered their composure in the second half with Tom Cleeves dominant at centre-back, Max Brean pushing forward from left-back and Jackson Cook lively on the wing.

Dylan Lyons broke down the Banwell left and won a corner and a perfect delivery saw Aaron Honeywell power in a header from close range.

Wrington now had to push forward but Smith broke again to put the hosts 3-1 up and the game seemed to be won.

But as Banwell tired, Charlie Mott and Ryan Higgs were thrown on up front and Holland drove on the visitors and set up a grandstand finish with a low curling shot into the bottom corner.

Cook set up Ryan Higgs for what he thought was the equaliser but his effort was ruled out for handball, before Mott finally levelled from close range to grab a share of the spoils.