Banwell under-11s backed by Barratt Homes Bristol

Sales adviser Sharon Cook and construction manager Kevin White from Barratt Homes showcase Banwell FC’s new kit with team manager Mark Adams - Credit: JBP.co.uk

Banwell under-11s have been helped this winter by sponsorship from Barratt Homes Bristol.

The Riverside-based club plays in Bristol Hanham Minor League Division Three and has been able to invest in winter jackets for sitting on the touchline and travelling to matches and training.

Manager Mark Adams said: "We're very much a community club so it's great that Barrett Homes is showing its commitment to actively supporting us.

"We really appreciate the sponsorship of our winter jackets and have been looking at these for a long time, but haven't had adequte funds.

"To be able to provide them to the players now as part of their standard kit is a real bonus."

Andrea Pilgrim, sales director of Barratt Homes Bristol, added: "We're delighted to offer continued support for local clubs like Banwell FC who contribute so much to the community, a value very close to our own hearts."

