Banwell FC under-nines crowned Play on the Pitch champions
Banwell FC under-nines came away with the Play on the Pitch competition trophy at St Mary’s Stadium, the home of Premier League side Southampton.
The players, aged eight and nine, played fantastic football fitting of the surroundings and only conceded a single goal throughout the whole tournament.
After three group games, Banwell qualified for the knockout stages, before beating Merriott Rhinos 1-0 in the semi-finals to secure a place in the final.
And after a nerve-racking shootout the excellent youngsters beat Marine Academy, from Plymouth, 4-3 on penalties to bring the trophy back to North Somerset.
Goalkeeper Casey Williams was the penalty shootout hero, dramatically pushing the sixth penalty onto the crossbar to clinch victory following successful penalties by Francis Spencer-Cross, George Baird, captain Liam Cawte and Leo Clark.
"The win was nothing less than the lads deserved after showing a great level of dedication to their football and a desire to develop and play as a team throughout the season," said head coach WIll Cawte.
"Myself, Mark (Dalton) and Jon (Throne) are extremely proud of the lads achievement."
