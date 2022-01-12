James Waite: Former Weston AFC loan signing moves to Newport County from Penybont

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett said he is “delighted” for James Waite after the midfielder joined Newport County from Penybont.

The 22-year-old, who has signed an 18-month contract with the Exiles, had two spells on loan with the Seagulls in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

In his time with BS24, former Wales under-21 international Waite bagged 19 goals, including three hat-tricks, and six assists, in his 30 appearances with the club.

“It’s a great move for him and the perfect club, he will know James Rowberry well from their time at Cardiff and it’s a good fit,” Bartlett said.

“I am delighted for him.”

Waite started his career with Cardiff City and made one appearance in the Carabao Cup for the Bluebirds, in a 3-0 defeat to Luton Town in August 2019.

After his loan spell with Weston ended Waite returned to Cardiff and played a handful games for the under-23s before being loaned to Ireland to sign for Waterford.

After his loan spell with the League of Ireland Premier Division side ended, where he played 12 times, Waite headed back to the Welsh capital where he was released in June last year before signing with the Bont the same month.

Waite made 22 appearances for Rhys Griffiths’ side, scoring ten goals in all competitions.

“I’ve known James since he was 13 when I worked with him at Cardiff for eight years,” manager Rowberry told Newport County’s official website.

“He’s a local lad who knows what it means to play for our club. He’ll add value and excitement to our attacking areas of the pitch. I’m delighted to welcome James to our club.”