Bartlett: Weston AFC manager 'delighted' with players effort at Poole Town

The Weston AFC bench during the Southern League Premier South game between Poole Town and Weston on Saturday August 20, 2022, at The BlackGold Stadium, Poole, Dorset. - Credit: Ian Middlebrook

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett was 'delighted' with the effort his players put in at Poole Town following their 'difficult start' to the Southern Premier South season.

After a come-from-behind 2-2 draw at Bracknell Town, the Seagulls have recorded three successive wins against Gosport Borough, Yate Town and Poole to sit second in the table.

Marcus Daws gave the Dolphins the lead before goals from Marlon Jackson, Keiran Thomas and a penalty from Dayle Grubb sealed the latest win.

And Bartlett praised his side’s character to battle back and win the game.

“We did well, it’s been a difficult start, Bracknell and Poole away, and a derby with Yate at home and also Gosport who have spent heavily,” Bartlett told Weston Mercury Sport.

“I am delighted with the players, I am so happy with how they have gone about their work.

“I am pleased we have shown we can come from behind. We don’t panic and stick to the plan, Saturday's goal was so early and we have enough experience not to be rocked by that.”

Weston AFC celebrate their second goal during the Southern League Premier South game between Poole Town and Weston on Saturday August 20, 2022, at The BlackGold Stadium, Poole, Dorset. - Credit: Ian Middlebrook

Meanwhile, Weston have been drawn to play Basingstoke in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup next month.

The winners of each of the 112 ties will receive £2,250 from the prize fund with the losers receiving £750.

All matches are scheduled for the weekend of September 2-4.

And Bartlett said he is expecting a “tough game” with the Stoke, who beat Lymington Town 6-0 in the rreliminary round at the Winklebury Sports Complex.

“It’s the FA Cup so we all know it’ll be a tough game whoever we got paired with,” he told Weston Mercury Sport.

“We will have them watched Saturday and Monday and will know more about them from there.

“Our aim in the FA Cup is to try and win the next game each time, it’s impossible to set targets so we take each game as it comes.”