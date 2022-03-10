Manager Bartlett 'fancy' Weston AFC for play-offs if they can continue good run of form

Manager Scott Bartlett said he would “fancy” Weston AFC for the play-offs if they carry on their good run of form, starting with Met Police this Saturday.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last 12 matches and travel to London in sixth place in the Southern League Premier - three points and two games behind fifth-placed Chesham United - and Bartlett believes they have what it takes to finish in the top five.

“That’s the aim of the aim of the club, the club is ambitious that’s why we are here,” he said.

“It’s obviously not easy to do because you've got lots of good clubs trying to do the same thing.

“We are trying to do it our way, trying to build in a sustainable way, keeping the same group together and if we are good enough to pick up enough results along the way to get in to the play-offs then I fancy us.”

Weston continued their 'fantastic' run of form with four points from two games at The Optima Stadium this week.

After being held to a goalless draw by Poole Town on Saturday, Tuesday’s encounter with Swindon Supermarine looked to be heading the same way.

However, Dayle Grubb’s 89th-minute free-kick for his 14th goal of the season secured Bartlett and his side a 'big win' at BS24.

“If we had to take a point, we would have to take a point, but it would have been disappointing on the back of just getting the one point against Poole on Saturday,” he added.

“We are under no illusions, we are trying to go into this run relaxed and as positive as we can. But we have got 10 cup finals now. We knew that before the game.

“We knew we had 11 games trying to pick up as many points as we can. We are on a fantastic run, I think we have lost two in 21 but there is also a lot of other teams on a good run.

“We are very mindful of that. We just go about our own business quietly and professional as we can. Let’s be honest, I’m lost for words. The players were absolutely outstanding tonight.

“He (Grubb) was just beyond the level wasn’t he. In many ways not just with the ball but without the ball the way he grabbed the game by the scuff of the neck.

“It was great and obviously we kept probing and probing and got a free-kick eventually got something from the referee near the end of the game.

“For Grubby to put it in from the distance he did against a good goalkeeper (Martin Horsell) as well was an incredible moment for the supporters.”