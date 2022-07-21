Griffith has 'lot to offer' Weston AFC says Bartlett after forward's display at Clevedon

Ben Griffith scored one and assisted another in Weston AFC's 4-1 win at Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett says Ben Griffith has a “lot to offer” and “bags of potential” after his performance at Clevedon Town on Tuesday.

Griffith scored one and set up another for Scott Laird with a lovely backheel to help the Seagulls return to winning ways with a 4-1 win over the Seasiders.

Further goals from Elis Watts and Dayle Grubb sealed the victory at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Dayle Grubb goes for goal in Weston AFC's win against at Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Griffith now has three goals and two assists from his four games in pre-season so far, having spent last season on loan at Willand Rovers with Bailey Kempster.

He netted 17 goals in 34 appearances for Rovers while Kempster netted five goals in 33 games.

The two players have played in four of the Seagulls five pre-season friendlies, having been unused substitutes against Newport County before returning to the starting line-up at Clevedon.

And Bartlett praised the impact the two have had since coming back from their spell with the Southern League Division One South side this summer.

Bailey Kempster in action for Weston AFC at Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

“Both Ben and Bailey (Kempster) have benefitted from their loan spells,” he told Weston Mercury Sport.

“Ben has put another good shift in tonight but was a bit frustrated with elements of his game. He has a lot to offer and will do well for us, he’s obviously a very young player with bags of potential.

“He has some really good players to learn from in his position in Marlon (Jackson) and Reuben (Reid).

"He can be pleased with another good shift for us, we are no longer giving him token minutes for experience but trying to refine his game a bit so he can be even more effective for us.”

Elis Watts has scored three goals for Weston AFC in pre-season so far. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Another player who has left Bartlett impressed is Watts.

The forward joined Weston on loan from Aldershot Town last March before returning to the Shots after the Southern Premier South play-off semi-final defeat at Hayes & Yeading United.

But after announcing his departure from the Shots in May, Watts has been on trial during pre-season and chipped in with three goals and two assists to date.

And he became Weston’s third signing of the summer last Friday when he signed a permanent deal to remain at BS24.

“I think we have some exciting players, Elis has come in permanently now and will add to our squad,” Bartlett added.

“He has done well in pre-season and can play in a number of positions for us.”