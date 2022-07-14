Bartlett: Weston AFC manager hails Holmes' 'excellent' display at Bridgwater United

Jack Holmes made two substitute appearances against Exeter City and Brimscombe & Thrupp before he made his first ever start at Bridgewater United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett has hailed Jack Holmes as a "super player" after his "excellent" performance at Bridgwater United on Tuesday night.

After two substitute appearances against Exeter City and Brimscombe & Thrupp Holmes made his first ever start for the Seagulls at the Robins after signing from Slimbridge last summer.

He would go on to play the whole 90 minutes in Weston's 4-0 victory at Fairfax Park.

Goals from Marlon Jackson, Dayle Grubb, Elis Watts and Ben Griffith secured the win over the Toolstation Western League Premier Division side.

Holmes, who can play in centre midfield and right-back, first played under Bartlett for Forest Green Rovers, where he played for the League One side's Academy between 2014 and 2016.

He spent one year with the Lilywhites before moving to America to study at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, where he was crowned Player of the Year in his first season.

Holmes re-joined Brimscombe & Thrupp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, after the completion of his studies, before moving to Slimbridge that July.

"Jack's a super player and a great person, he rehabilitated with us all last season and him and Taylor (Cornish) have done brilliantly," Bartlett told Weston Mercury Sport.

"He has worked hard away from us in the summer break. We are being careful with him and built his minutes steadily, he was excellent against Bridgwater and will be happy to get 90 minutes under his belt."