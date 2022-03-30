News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Bartlett: Weston AFC manager hails side's professionalism

Joshua Thomas

Published: 2:15 PM March 30, 2022
Weston AFC celebrate their win over Hendon last Saturday.

Weston AFC celebrate their win over Hendon last Saturday. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett has hailed their professionalism ahead of tonight’s Southern Premier South encounter at Tiverton Town.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four games, and have only suffered three losses from their last 24, to move up into the play-offs as they currently hold fifth place in the table.

Tivvy, on the other hand, have won their last five games in a row including victories over seventh-placed Yate Town and third-placed Hayes & Yeading United.

And Bartlett expects another difficult game at The Ian Moorcroft Stadium, which will be his side’s third successive midweek on the road after their 1-1 draw at Chesham United on March 15 and 4-0 win over Wimborne Town a week later.

“It’s always a tough place to go and like us, they are in good form,” said Bartlett.

“We respect them. The pitch will be difficult, it’s another midweek away game but there is no excuses, we are going there and will do everything we can to win the game.”

Weston AFC players applaud the supporters after their 6-0 win over Hendon on Saturday.

Weston AFC players applaud the supporters after their 6-0 win over Hendon on Saturday. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

The match is being played at the third time of asking after postponements in December and February.

When asked if that inspired his side to be more determined and get the win, Bartlett added: “No, it has no bearing on my thoughts towards the game.

“It’s inconvenient at the time because it has added to an incredible run of away games in a short space of time, but we are injury-free and the players have been very professional which has helped us get through this period so far.”

