Bartlett: Weston AFC manager has 'no regrets' on the way season has ended

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett led his side to fifth place in the Southern Premier South with four defeats from their last 31 games ahead of Tuesday's play-off semi-final at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett says he has 'no regrets' at the way their season has ended.

The Seagulls were knocked out of the Southern Premier South play-off semi-finals on Tuesday after a 2-1 defeat at Hayes & Yeading United.

The hosts scored in either half through Omar Rowe and Moses Emmanuel, before Sonny Cox got one back for Weston on 88 minutes, as United secured a place in Monday’s final against Farnborough.

Nick McCootie in action for Weston AFC in their Southern Premier South play-off semi-final at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“We started brilliantly, a couple of really good opportunities and some good penetrative play but we marshalled their threats,” said Bartlett.

“I just think over the course of 90 minutes probably their threats outweighed ours. We didn’t really get the ball down and we didn’t sparkle on the ball like we have done for the majority of times this season really, but we still found a way to get ourselves back in it.

“We dug in and it is exactly what I expected. They are obviously a good team and obviously we would like to wish them well (against Farnborough).”

James Dodd in action for Weston AFC in their Southern Premier South play-off semi-final at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Despite the defeat, Bartlett was pleased with his side's display during the season after the previous two campaigns were made null and void due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a mixed start saw Weston suffer six defeats in their first 11 games, Bartlett's side finished with 78 points from 42 matches to seal a fifth-place finish.

“We’ve done well,” he added.

“We’ve had a lot to contend with. It’s the first full season we’ve had for a couple of years because of Covid and different issues, and I mark how I’ve done really with the environment we create and whether the players improve and the sort of group we have got and keep together.

“Recruitment is key for us and I think 'Lairdy' and I are very good at that. So if we get a good group, we said the other day the hardest thing in football is to get everyone to believe in the same thing because you have got, including staff, 25-26 people.

“I think we do that really well. If that’s a marker on whether I do well or not then I will take that. That doesn’t obviously guarantee results, we have had some unbelievable results lately to get into this position.

“Ultimately we were just a little bit stretched for the second goal, for us, and we become a little bit open because we had to chase.

“It was a risk that I was prepared to take and if we had another 10 minutes or one of those balls that flashed across their box that had gone in, then who knows?

“No regrets from me, a little bit disappointment, but that’s more for other people really like the supporters, who I think have been amazing.”