Weston AFC's Bartlett hopeful of seeing 'talented' Waite return

James Waite bagged 19 goals, including three hat-tricks, and six assists in his his 30 appearances for Weston AFC between 2019 and 2021. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

Manager Scott Bartlett said he is hopeful of seeing the “talented” James Waite play when Weston AFC take on Newport County tonight.

Waite signed for the Exiles from Penybont in January after six months in the Cymru Premier, where he played in 22 matches for Rhys Griffiths’ side, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, after his departure from hometown club Cardiff City.

Waite had two loan spells at the Seagulls from the Bluebirds in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, where he bagged 19 goals, including three hat-tricks, and six assists in his 30 appearances, with the club.

And Bartlett says he hopes Waite will get a chance to play tonight and if he does get selected, it will be the first time the Wales under-21 international would have played at The Optima Stadium since leaving Weston.

“Hopefully we will see Waitey, but let’s see,” he said.

“They have us on the Friday and also Torquay the following day so I’ve no idea how they will plan heir squads.

“Either way it’s great to see James back in the Football League. He’s a talented boy and needed a chance, James Rowberry worked with him at Cardiff so I wasn’t surprised to see the move unfold.”

It’s not the first player associated with Weston to forge a career in the Football League.

Brad Ash, Dayle Grubb, Ryan Harley, Rollin Menayese and Ryan Jones have all benefitted from their time in BS24.

Bartlett has also played a part in helping developing the futures of young players.

Players like Bournemouth and Wales international Kieffer Moore, former Ipswich Town forward James Norwood, Barrow’s Jordan Stevens and Oxford United’s Matthew Taylor.

And Bartlett said players, just like Waite's journey, who get back into the EFL after a spell in Non-League will be a massive benefit for them in the long run.

“It’s great and usually very well deserved,” he added.

“Players usually have some disappointment along the way and have to keep believing, sometimes a move out of the football league helps achieve a longer career back in it if and when they can get there.”