McCoote's winner gives Weston AFC the win over Beaconsfield Town

Published: 5:40 PM October 9, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM October 9, 2021

Prince Henry on his Southern Premier South debut challenging for the ball for Weston AFC during their 2-1 win with Beaconsfield Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Nick McCootie returned to the starting line up by scoring the winner as Weston AFC marked manager Scott Bartlett's 100th game in charge with a 2-1 win against Beaconsfield Town at The Optima Stadium this afternoon.

Both sides exchanged penalties earlier on with Dayle Grubb and Scott Donnelly both finding the back of the net from the spot.

McCootie then restored Weston's lead with a wonderful low finish seven minutes before half-time.

The forward then saw red for a second yellow 12 minutes from the end but Weston held on to give Bartlett the win on his landmark appearance.

Dayle Grubb scored the first goal of the afternoon from the penalty spot to give Weston a 1-0 lead against Beaconsfield Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bartlett, who came into the match with 44 wins, 16 draws and 39 defeats, returned to the club back in the summer of 2019 after leaving his role as Forest Green Rovers academy manager, where he had been in the charge since leaving Weston at the end of the 2016/17 season.

And he made four changes from Tuesday's 3-2 win over Frome Town.

Purnell, however, did keep his place after Kie Plumley missed out after being unwell.

There were also places for Prince Henry and Nathaniel Williams, who both impressed during the Somerset Cup tie with the Robins, to make their Southern Premier South debut.

McCootie and Jacob Jagger-Cane were also restored to the starting line-up after being named on the bench in midweek.

However, Scott Laird was suspended after picking up a red card during the Emirates FA Cup 1-0 defeat at Dorking Wanderers.

While Seagulls trio Jordan Bastin, Adam Smith and Jay Murray all had to settle as substitutes.

The hosts started well and after Williams could only direct Grubb's free-kick wide it wouldn't have to be long before Weston opened the scoring after eight minutes.

Williams, who made great runs down the left all day, played in Humphries before he in turn cheekily backheeled to send the full-back clear.

However, he was brought down by Eccleston to allow Grubb up to score and send Alex Torkarcyk the wrong way from the spot.

Purnell then saved well from Antonis Vasiliou after the midfielder shot straight at him before Bajram Pashaj volleyed over moments later.

The visitors did get their leveller after 20 minutes when Purnell brought Toby Little down and Scott Donnelly fired straight down the middle.

Grubb went close after 30 minutes after picking the ball up from Williams and the former Forest Green Rovers midfielder cut inside before firing wide of the goal.

But Bartlett's men retook the lead after 37 minutes when McCootie picked up Thomas' pass flicked the ball up and on the half-volley arrowed home past Torkarcyk into the bottom corner.

The forward marked his fourth goal of the season in all competitions by leaping in the air, turning 180 degrees in the process and into the arms of his teammates.

Humphries then fizzled a shot which saw Torkarcyk push behind for a corner.

And from the resulting set piece Sam Avery's header came back crashing off the crossbar before Jason Pope spectacular overhead kick could only find the side-netting.

Just like the end of the first half, Weston saw another shot cleared off the line at the beginning of the second.

Captain Thomas found McCootie and the powerful forward saw him get past two defenders and into the box.

McCootie looked up and played the across the goal to Grubb and the midfielder looked to have made it three but his driven effort was hacked away by Oliver Sprague.

He then saw his low driven shot from 18 yards out pushed away by Torkarcyk before Avery headed just wide from Grubb's corner.

McCootie then wiggled away from the Rams defence but could only see his effort drift wide.

Action from Weston AFC's Southern Premier South match with Beaconsfield Town at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Humphries also went close before McCootie was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Eccleston to leave Weston with 10 men for the final 10 minutes.

Avery and Dodd both went close after the pair saw their efforts drift wide before Jagger-Cane bravely blocked substitute Oliver McCoy's effort behind from 18 yards out.

And Purnell made sure of the points when he denied Lewthwaite the near post with his foot in stoppage time and he was able to hold the loose ball to give Weston their first league win at The Optima since beating Merthyr Town in August.

Purnell, Thomas (C), Williams, (Bastin, 74), Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, McCootie, Humphries, Henry, (Smith, 83), Grubb (Murray, 90) and Dodd.