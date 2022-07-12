Manager Bartlett 'pleased' with Weston AFC performance at Brimscombe & Thrupp

Jay Murray scored his first ever hat-trick for Weston AFC in their 10-0 win at Brimscombe & Thrupp. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett said he was “pleased” with his side’s performance as the Seagulls reached double figures in their 10-0 win at Brimscombe & Thrupp on Saturday.

First half goals from Lloyd Humphries, captain Keiran Thomas, Marlon Jackson and Elis Watts made it 4-0 at half-time.

Substitutes Jay Murray, Ben Griffith and Dayle Grubb then all got on the scoresheet, with the former helping himself to a eight-minute hat-trick, as well as an own goal from Matt Barnard to seal a comprehensive win.

Lloyd Humphries opened the scoring for Weston AFC at Brimscombe & Thrupp. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Bartlett, however, said there was no need for his side to respond from their 5-0 defeat against Exeter City in their first pre-season friendly last Tuesday.

Sam Nombe helped himself to a four-goal haul alongside Alfie Pond’s goal which gave the League One side victory.

“No, we were at our strongest in the first half against Exeter and produced a good performance, with the changes, we got younger and less balanced as the game went on and they were too strong for us,” Bartlett said.

“Although I was disappointed with certain elements of that it is understandable to a degree.

"Everyone did their jobs and what is expected of them, Brimscombe were really poor on the day and they will be disappointed with that, especially after beating Hungerford before us. But we approached it in the right way, we had good energy out of possession and moved the ball well.”

Weston AFC captain Keiran Thomas during the Seagulls encounter with Brimscombe & Thrupp. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Bartlett made three changes from their defeat against the Grecians with James Dodd, Ellis Watts and Marlon Jackson all named in the starting line-up.

The trio came in for Jacob Jagger-Cane, Griffith and Grubb, with Thomas named as skipper for their encounter with the Hellenic League Premier Division side.

Humphries opened the scoring for Weston after four minutes on the clock. Scott Laird found Reuben Reid and his clever flick set the former Cardiff City midfielder away, he took aim and curled home from 25-yards-out past Louis Barnfather.

The visitors continued to push hard for a second and after Bastin went close twice it was Thomas who grabbed it after 19 minutes. Dodd’s delightfully weighted free-kick found the defender and he was able to volley it into the back of the net from close range.

Marlon Jackson in action for Weston AFC at Brimscombe & Thrupp. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston then grabbed their third goal of the afternoon, following a mistake at the back, after 30 minutes on the clock.

Dodd won the ball back after he pounced upon a short goal-kick and the former Exeter academy graduate looked up to find Jackson, who drove home into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

And two minutes later Weston scored again. Reid won the ball back and surged forward. His strength saw him get past two players before playing in Watts he picked his spot for number four.

Luke Purnell then pulled off an excellent save to deny Harlie Price after he saw his spectacular strike tipped onto the post by Weston’s number one.

Elis Watts scores Weston AFC's fourth goal of the encounter at Brimscombe & Thrupp. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Jackson did have the ball in the back of the net again when the forward rose highest to nod home Bastin’s cross but his header was ruled out for offside just before the interval.

Barnfather kept the scores down when he saved from both Jack Holmes and Murray but Grubb made it five in the 76th minute.

Murray found the forward, who eased past his man and from 12-yards-out his left-footed effort sailed in.

Murray then played a massive part in Weston’s sixth of the afternoon seven minutes later when his teasing cross from the right-hand side was turned in by Barnard into his own net.

Dayle Grubb in action for Weston AFC at Brimscombe & Thrupp. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

The winger then got himself on the scoresheet with a fine solo effort with his first goal in the 87th minute.

He eased past the hosts left-back, as he surged his way into the box, before rounding Barnfather and slotted through a Lilywhites defenders legs on the line.

Griffith then won and scored a penalty in the 90th minute, after the he had been fouled by Barnfather.

The 20-year-old sent his strike into the bottom corner, sending Barnfather the wrong way.

Ben Griffith scoring Weston AFC's eighth from the penalty spot at Brimscombe & Thrupp. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

There was still time for Murray to score twice in stoppage time. The first came after unselfishness from Griffith. The forward used his pace and rounded Barnfather but with the angle tight he played the ball across goal for Murray to tap into back of the net.

His third came after good work from Alfie Moulden. The substitute had beaten Barnfather to the ball before he squared the ball across goal leaving Murray with another easy finish from six-yards-out for his first Weston treble.

Bartlett hailed Saturday’s victory and said he was left delighted with the performance each and every member his side had shown at The Meadow.

“It was a good workout on a very hot day, everyone played some minutes and we came away with no injuries which is important,” he added.

“We played some good football, the grass was kept long because of the temperature lately so we had to have good ball speed and movement. I was pleased with how it went.”

Weston are back in action tonight at Bridgwater United before returning to The Optima Stadium this Friday where they will take on League Two side Newport County at 7:30pm.

Purnell, (Nasta 74), Thomas (C), Laird, (Kempster 74), Dodd, Avery (Grubb 46), Pope, Watts, (Murray 59), Humphries, (Holmes 59) Jackson, (Moulden 59) Reid, (Griffith 59) Bastin