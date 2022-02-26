Bartlett: Weston AFC "dealt with difficult hand' but ready for Southern Premier South climax

Manager Scott Bartlett believes Weston AFC have been “dealt a difficult hand” regarding their Southern Premier South schedule but insists they are ready for it.

The Seagulls have 12 games left this season and are two points, with three matches in hand, off the play-offs after their 1-1 draw with Hayes & Yeading today (Saturday).

Scott Laird opened the scoring when he headed home Dayle Grubb’s free-kick seven minutes from time.

Jay Murray on the ball for Weston AFC in their draw with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

But Moses Emmanuel had the final word when fired home a last-minute penalty to give the table leaders a share of the points.

The draw means Weston are still unbeaten in 2022, stretching their run to 10 games.

And Bartlett was left pleased with his side's performance at The Optima Stadium, but feels they deserved more than what they picked up this afternoon

James Dodd during Weston AFC's Southern Premier South encounter with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“We were good, I thought we were worthy of getting a lot than we did actually,” Bartlett said, whose side have now taken four points off United after winning in London last month.

“I said to the players I can’t fault them at all to a man. They were outstanding.

“We kept a really good side to limit them what they are really good at, counterattacking and pace. We matched them defensively. I thought we controlled the majority of the game really.

“I thought we did well enough to get three points. There is always a tinge of disappointment but we can’t be disappointed with the performance because I thought the lads were good today.”

Marlon Jackson goes for goal during Weston AFC's draw with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Today’s result was the first time Weston have played since their 2-0 win over Wimborne Town on February 12 after last Saturday’s postponement at Chesham United.

Bartlett admitted his side were a “little bit rusty” but grew as the game went on.

And Laird’s late goal was ninth time this season Weston have scored after 75 minutes.

Action from Weston AFC's draw with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“We haven’t played for two weeks sometimes you can be a little bit rusty,” he added.

“If I hadn’t given them Tuesday off, I’ll get them in on a Thursday (and) sometimes we are leggy and lethargic and it was the same when I was at Forest Green if we didn’t have a game on Saturday and trained on a Monday.

“It was a bit of a Monday morning ish. The lads are better when we play, play and play.

“I felt the first 10 minutes or so we were easing our way into the game really and started to dominate, did well, and the second-half we were outstanding.

“Maybe that little break will do us good because we have an incredible schedule coming up.

“We are always looking ahead and we are trying to find a way to get the points we need here and now but also looking after the players a little bit with what we have got coming up.

“We’ve been dealt a difficult hand with what we have coming up in terms of schedule because of cancellations but we are ready for it.

“We are an experienced group now and we will take that on In terms of scoring late goals if we keep knocking on the door eventually, we will get one.

“It was good, disappointed obviously with the penalty to get them back in it but you have got to take it and move on.”