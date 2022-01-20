Bartlett: Weston AFC's good run of form down to players 'enjoying' working together

Weston AFC recorded their third win in a row against Kings Langley and are now four games unbeaten in 2022. - Credit: Lorna Davey

Manager Scott Bartlett believes the secret behind Weston AFC’s good run of form is that his side “enjoy” working with each other, as they prepare to take on Salisbury this Saturday.

The Seagulls are now unbeaten in 2022 and stretched their unbeaten run to four games after their 3-0 win over Kings Langley last Saturday.

Goals from Nick McCootie, Dayle Grubb and Keiran Thomas earned the Seagulls their third win in a row after victories on the road at Merthyr Town and Hayes & Yeading United to move into the play-offs.

Marlon Jackson, right, and Nick McCootie, left, celebrate McCootie's goal against Kings Langley. - Credit: Lorna Davey

And Bartlett, who played over 400 games in his nine-years with the Whites between 2000 and 2009, says he is excited for the match this weekend.

“We can’t wait, we are ready to go again into another busy week,” he said.

“We look forward to every game, despite the form we are in, we enjoy what we do, the games are always the end product of a hard week’s training and Salisbury is a decent stadium and one we are looking forward to visiting."

Bartlett added: “We were good on Saturday, I thought it might be a tricky game after two great away wins but the lads did well, we’re patient and although it was a slower tempo game to start with I thought we did well.

“We have moved into the play-off places but it’s all so tight, we had some games to catch up on so it was always going to be achievable but we are taking nothing for granted.”

Jacob Jagger-Cane in action for Weston AFC against Kings Langley. - Credit: Lorna Davey

Since successive defeats in October Weston have only lost once from their last 13 games and have taken 31 points from their last 39, compared to 13 points from their first 11 games of the season.

“We were a bit stretched at the start of the season and had too many injuries to cope with during a busy schedule so we dropped a few points, late on in games when we didn’t have enough options to freshen things up,” Bartlett said.

“We are on a great run, but that’s down to the players, they are focused and fit and are fighting for each other. We all enjoy working with each other and I think that’s key.”