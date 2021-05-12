Bastin becomes Weston's second summer signing after Tiverton Town departure

Published: 5:15 PM May 12, 2021

Jordan Bastin become Weston's second deal of the summer, following the re-signing of Jason Pope. - Credit: TB Design/WsMAFC

Weston have made their second signing for the summer with the capture of Jordan Bastin, following his departure from Tiverton Town last month.

The 24-year-old, who can play on the wing or up front, began his career with the Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle youth set-ups before signing for Tivy.

After moving to Elmore in search of first-team football, Bastin scored 70 goals in two seasons with the Devon & Exeter Premier Division side, before rejoining the Yellows in August 2019.

He would then score 16 goals in 44 matches in his two seasons there and was awarded the club’s player of the year award for the 2019-20 campaign.

“Jordan is a really good signing for us, we had to work hard to get him because there was so much competition and we are delighted to have him,” manager Scott Bartlett told the club’s website.

"He is an attacking player with good pace, an aggressive runner with the ball who can beat a man and cross a ball. He works his socks off and can play on either wing or up front and has a good goals and assists ratio.

"We have tried to sign him twice before but it didn’t quite happen, he was loyal to Tiverton who treated him well and I liked that.

"He is one of the best around and is a brilliant signing for us".

Bastin, who is the great nephew of Cliff, the former England international and one-time leading goalcorer for Arsenal before Ian Wright and then Thierry Henry overtook him in the charts, added: “I was going to come here last year but it didn't happen for whatever reason but I'm glad to be here now.

"Weston's always been a big club, everyone knows that, a great footballing team. It suits me perfectly to be here playing football."