Baunton, Eley and Porter claim victory in Brean GC's Texas Scramble

Due to ongoing Spring course maintenance, Brean Golf Club's competition at the weekend was made up of two Pro Shop-run events.

Given the popularity of the Texas Scramble format amongst members, a three-player version of this was adopted for Saturday’s event.

On a glorious March day, 22 teams took to the course in the event with a winning score of nett 52 being returned.

The owners of this excellent card were the trio of Simon Baunton, Steve Eley and Dave Porter and they enjoyed a three-stroke win over the rest of the field.

Countback was needed to decide the second and third-place finishers, with Rob Perry, Mark Elvins and Steve Barker getting the verdict on the back nine over Adam Cox, Dave Morgan and Paul Jones.

Another countback was required to decide the final prize with Jeff Milton joining forces with Bev and John Cranley to take fourth spot on 56 ahead of Dan Broom, Roger Broom and Les Byrne.

Sunday's Bowmaker event saw one team end up a player short but that didn't stop them winning with a little help from a friend.

Ian Rogers and Barry Fellows competed as a two-ball and their scores brought them to a competitive 87 points.

They were one of three 87-point returns on the day and countback was required to decide the finishing positions.

Rogers and Fellows had the better of the back nines ahead of the trio of Brian Read, Tony Oliver and club captain Pete Barton.

Third place on countback was taken by Dave Bradley, John Cullinan and Nigel Ellis although Bradley carded a brace of twos during the round.

Fourth place went to Paul Bacon, Dave Mann and Les Byrne on 86.