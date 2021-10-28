Baunton triumphs over Vaughan to win Division Two Matchplay Trophy

Published: 3:00 PM October 28, 2021

Brean Golf Club held the last of the Summer Knockouts finals over the weekend.

It proved to be a close game between Lee Vaughan and Simon Baunton as they battled it out for the Division Two Matchplay Trophy.

The result was decided on the penultimate green when Baunton chipped in to secure his two and one triumph over Vaughan.

Scoring was good in Saturday’s opening round of the Winter League as Dave Glasby led the way with his superb 44 point return to win by one point from Tony Richards and Ian Rogers after both handed in cards of 43 and the better back nine saw Rogers get the verdict.

Former winner of the Winter League Dan Spelman threw down an early marker in this year’s event with a stunning score of 46 points in Sunday's second round.

A run of three consecutive birdies from the ninth set him on his way to two 2 point victory over Ian Rogers.

Rogers featured in the prizes for the second day running with his 44 point haul and with it takes the early lead in the points table after the opening weekend.

Third place went to James Cannard on 43.



The ladies October medal had a clear winner as Eileen Parnell returned a superb round of nett 65. She defied the blustery conditions to beat par by five and her nearest challenger Lyn Bird by seven strokes to claim victory. Third place went to Debbie Windmill.



Roger Phillips won round two of the Seniors Eclectic on a breezy but thankfully reasonably dry Tuesday morning. He recorded a nett 67 to lead home Bob Toller by a single stroke with Roger Blackwell taking third with his nett 69.



Brean Seniors led by captain Mike Short certainly ended the day on the right side of the law as they defeated a Sedgemoor Police team by five and half games to a half on Wednesday at home. Alan Eboe and Brian Reeves were the biggest winners of the day as they dispatched their opposition on the 11th green with the entire Brean side staying unbeaten.



Pete Dunn produced a bogey free card of 41 points to secure him the top spot in Thursday's Seniors Stableford.

Thirteen nett pars were punctuated by five nett birdies to give him a clear five point cushion over the nearest challengers.

Both Tim Amy and Mike Allen returned scores of 36 with Allen getting the runners up prize after a back nine countback.