Brean beach to host first polo tournament this weekend

The action and drama of Polo on the Beach at Watergate Bay. Archant

The thunderous sound of hooves will be heard on a Somerset beach this Saturday, as a holiday park plays host to its first polo tournament.

The free event, run in conjunction with Warren Farm Holiday Centre, will take place on the stretch of Brean beach opposite The Beachcomber pub, in Warren Road.

Festival and arena DJ, Mark Daniels, will be providing commentary and entertaining the crowds at the event from 4.30pm.

The first match of the tournament will chukka off at 5.30pm.

Organiser, Michael Ball from Taunton Vale Polo Club, said: "We are really looking forward to Brean's first official beach polo event.

"We would love to see lots of spectators come along to see the horses and watch the polo matches.

"It's a fast-paced and exciting sport, the horses are extremely agile, and it's thrilling to watch so close to the action."