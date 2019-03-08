Advanced search

Beach Tennis coming to Weston this weekend!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 June 2019

Beach Tennis Open Day on Weston-Super-Mare beach

Beach Tennis Open Day on Weston-Super-Mare beach

Archant

Beach Tennis UK is hosting an Open Day on Weston beach during the Marine Parade on Sunday (June 9).

A cross between tennis, volleyball and badminton, this free event will provide all with the equipment between 12-3pm and is accessible for anyone to come along and try the sport.

It was founded in 2010 by Kasia Chmielewska and former British number one tennis player Julie Salmon.

And Chmielewska, director of Pure Tennis Holidays and having worked in tourism industry for over 20 years, says bringing this sport to Weston is a chance for something different.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to bring this new and exciting sport to Weston," she said.

"It's a sport anyone can play, of any age and ability, and it has great health benefits. Weston will be the first place on the South West coast where Beach Tennis can be played."

You can register to attend on www.eventbrite.uk.

