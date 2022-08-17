News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Bedford, Stevenson and Gooding claim Wedmore Ladies Team Trophy

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM August 17, 2022
Golfers in action at Wedmore Golf Club.

Wedmore golfers took part in a team bowmaker as the ladies played for the Team Trophy last week.

The scores were good, but best of all were Sandy Bedford, Nicola Stevenson and Shirley Gooding who scored a brilliant 85 points. 

That was one better than runners-up Liz Miller, June Smith and Aileen Robertson, as third-placed Annie Patten, Joan Bessex and Jill Cornelius scored 80.

The seniors had two matches against Stockwood Vale and the Avalon League team kept in touch with the leaders by winning 3-2 as friendly side also won to keep up their unbeaten home record. 

There were close finishes in all four divisions in the latest stableford.

In Division One Trevor Marshall beat Dom Smith on countback after both scored 40, with Mark Cross a point behind in third. 

In Division Two, Mike Nichols beat Frank Sparks on countback after both scored 41 with Frank Denniston third on 40. 

There was an identical finish to Division Three with Ian Hollands winning on countback from Dave Horsley as John Snelling took third.

Best score of the day was 43 from John Sim to win Division Four by four from Bob Vale with Peter Jones a further point back in third.

