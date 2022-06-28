Harris has birthday to remember after claiming Weston's Away Day Trophy

Weston GC seniors travelled to East Devon Golf Club in Budleigh Salterton as John Whitewood hosted the Senior Captain’s away day recently.

The individual competition for the Away Day Trophy was won by birthday boy Don Harris who carded a creditable 39 points on a tough course.

Second place went to last year’s senior captain Paul Chesney with 37, followed by Malcolm Stuart in third and Bill Reynolds fourth, both on 36.

A bowmaker competition was claimed by Matt Lazenby, Allan Tucker, Ian Freeman and Harris with 92 points, with Steve Thomas, Tony Walker, Dave Holder and Reynolds on 86 in second.

Third place went to Steve Cocks, Ian Roberts, Tim Highmore and Fred Donbavand with 83 and in fourth on 85 were Andy Chambers, Scott McKechnie, senior vice-captain Peter Hardaway and Stuart.

Nearest-the-pin prizes went to Kenton Simpson at the fourth hole and Lazenby at the 13th.

Weston also held a stableford competition, won by Dave Garrett, on Monday as the eight handicapper shot 18 pars in a magnificent round of 44 points.

Second place in Division One went to Rob Filer on countback from Leon Clay as both scored 40. In fourth was Andy Skinner on 38 with Martin Longden taking fifth with 36.

The Division Two winner was Geoff Seaman who scored 40 points followed by Terry Marnock in second and Mick Monaghan third, both on 39. Chris Wray took fourth place on countback from Adrian Heeney with 37 points.

The scratch team found it hard going against their counterparts from Clevedon who made the most of their home advantage in the SGU Seniors Knockout quarter-final.

In the opening match Steve Yorke managed to turn things around from a deficit by beating John Vickerstaff 4&3.

Clive Stilwell succumbed to Mike Handley, 4&2 on the 16th, while Ron Kelley’s fight back against Steve Lawrence ended in a 2&1 defeat.

In game four Steve Thomas tried to get back on terms against Steve Buckland but a run of three lost holes saw him lose 5&4.

In match five Matt Lazenby couldn’t close the gap on Andy Dixey, eventually losing 3&2 as it ended 4-1 to Clevedon.