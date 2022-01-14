Worle Community School Academy teenager Blackhurst fastest female swimmer in Britain

Izzy has set her sights on reaching the 2024 Olympics in Paris. - Credit: Good News Post

A Worle Community School Academy teenager is the fastest 14-year-old female swimmer in Britain.

Izzy Blackhurst is on track to compete for Great Britain in the Olympic Games in 2024 after a number of years of sensational race times and winning gold medals.

The former Worlebury Primary School pupil has been winning races and achieving times a year ahead of her age.

She is under-15s junior south west champion for 100m and 200m freestyle events.

In 2020 Blackhurst brilliantly qualified for the Olympic trials, but had to pull out because of Covid-19 restrictions, and is now eager to make the next Olympics in Paris.

She now now received another award – the prestigious WCSA Sports Captain badge - for outstanding attitude, hard work, and enthusiasm both academically and in sports.

“I would absolutely love to be an Olympic champion. When I started swimming at age six I realised how much I loved the sport," Blackhurst said.

“I started competing at age nine and quickly started to win gold medals in very fast times. I train incredibly hard with 12 hours in the pool each week and two hours training on land.”

Principal Jacqui Scott added: “Izzy is an exceptionally high attaining student both academically and with her swimming pursuits. She is incredibly driven and hardworking and she is a superb role model for the younger students.

“She thoroughly deserves all the success she gets and we are delighted to honour her with a Sports Captain Badge.”