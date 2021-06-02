Aaron Blakemore announces departure as Worle FC manager

Published: 10:00 AM June 2, 2021

Aaron Blakemore had been Worle manager for the last couple of seasons. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Aaron Blakemore has announced he is leaving his role as Worle FC manager.

Blakemore had been in charge for the last two seasons alongside co-manager Damian Bromley.

It was his first manager’s job after a playing career with Clevedon Town, Taunton Town, Weston and Yate Town.

“This is a decision taken out of my hands,” he said on Facebook.

“The past two seasons I have tried to implement a mentality into the team and the club that we could go and beat anyone, and feel I really started to do that, for that standard of football we played.

“The boys jumped on board with how I wanted to do things from playing to training, and I can’t thank them enough for that.

“I’m gutted beyond words that I was not able to finish what I started.

“Thank you to Downsey (Ryan Down) and Gary Coles and everyone at Worle for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club, I will forever be a fan.”