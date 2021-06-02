News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Aaron Blakemore announces departure as Worle FC manager

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:00 AM June 2, 2021   
Former Worle manager Aaron Blakemore during their game with Wells City.

Aaron Blakemore had been Worle manager for the last couple of seasons. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Aaron Blakemore has announced he is leaving his role as Worle FC manager.

Blakemore had been in charge for the last two seasons alongside co-manager Damian Bromley.

It was his first manager’s job after a playing career with Clevedon Town, Taunton Town, Weston and Yate Town.

“This is a decision taken out of my hands,” he said on Facebook.

“The past two seasons I have tried to implement a mentality into the team and the club that we could go and beat anyone, and feel I really started to do that, for that standard of football we played.

You may also want to watch:

“The boys jumped on board with how I wanted to do things from playing to training, and I can’t thank them enough for that.

“I’m gutted beyond words that I was not able to finish what I started.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston hospital has "completely mitigated" loss of junior doctors
  2. 2 Archant announces major recruitment drive
  3. 3 Thousands of trees planted across North Somerset as part of rewilding scheme
  1. 4 Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share
  2. 5 Rise in A&E attendances after ease in lockdown restrictions
  3. 6 Footpath closed after car crash in Weston park
  4. 7 Overseas nurses recruited to Weston General Hospital stranded in India
  5. 8 Aldridge 'really happy' with start to Weston career
  6. 9 Court grants temporary closure of house after drug dealing reports
  7. 10 North Somerset 'missing out' on opportunities for jobs and investment

“Thank you to Downsey (Ryan Down) and Gary Coles and everyone at Worle for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club, I will forever be a fan.”

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ethan Hammond, Paul Rogers and manager Dan Radford of First Stop in Weston.

Retail

First Stop opens in Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Car in Prince Consort Gardens

Avon and Somerset Police

Car lands on roof in Weston park

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hancock met with staff, volunteers and patients at Riverbank Vaccination Centre. 

Matt Hancock

VIDEO: Matt Hancock visits GP surgery and urges people to enjoy holidays...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Anyone who sees David Purkiss is asked not to approach, but call 999 and give reference number 5221095819.

Police appeal to find wanted man David Purkiss

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus