Aaron Blakemore announces departure as Worle FC manager
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Aaron Blakemore has announced he is leaving his role as Worle FC manager.
Blakemore had been in charge for the last two seasons alongside co-manager Damian Bromley.
It was his first manager’s job after a playing career with Clevedon Town, Taunton Town, Weston and Yate Town.
“This is a decision taken out of my hands,” he said on Facebook.
“The past two seasons I have tried to implement a mentality into the team and the club that we could go and beat anyone, and feel I really started to do that, for that standard of football we played.
You may also want to watch:
“The boys jumped on board with how I wanted to do things from playing to training, and I can’t thank them enough for that.
“I’m gutted beyond words that I was not able to finish what I started.
Most Read
- 1 Weston hospital has "completely mitigated" loss of junior doctors
- 2 Archant announces major recruitment drive
- 3 Thousands of trees planted across North Somerset as part of rewilding scheme
- 4 Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share
- 5 Rise in A&E attendances after ease in lockdown restrictions
- 6 Footpath closed after car crash in Weston park
- 7 Overseas nurses recruited to Weston General Hospital stranded in India
- 8 Aldridge 'really happy' with start to Weston career
- 9 Court grants temporary closure of house after drug dealing reports
- 10 North Somerset 'missing out' on opportunities for jobs and investment
“Thank you to Downsey (Ryan Down) and Gary Coles and everyone at Worle for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club, I will forever be a fan.”