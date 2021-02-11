Book Review: History of Weston Cricket Club 1845-2020 by Roger Webber

Published: 9:00 AM February 11, 2021

Roger Webber first sat down to work on History of Weston Cricket Club 1845 - 2020 in September 2019, which took 14 months to complete. - Credit: Roger Webber

A story, which needed to be told, has captured the unforgettable and vital history of a local cricket club in a newly released book.

History of Weston Cricket Club 1845-2020, written by Roger Webber, is well researched and excellently put together as he takes the readers on a rollercoaster ride which has all the thrills and excitement from the very first page to the last.

An even spread of words and pictures makes the book easy to read and understand from the early days of the club right through to the present day.

The more you read the more you find out about how special the club is from key players of the club, historical matches and statistics as well as information on all the sides.

Club President John Scott described the book in his foreword as an “excellent history” and “the first comprehensive historical record of its kind”.

Scott, while praising Webber for his efforts in putting together his first book, added: “I have never forgotten Roger’s tenacity which is very evident in the publication of this masterpiece and his determination to see it through on his own.”

Priced at £25, the 263-page hardback is an excellent purchase and a fitting tribute to a club which celebrated reaching its 175th anniversary in 2020 and is a must for your collection. Once picked up you simply cannot put it down.

The book is available for collection from Harris and Lee estate agents in High Street, Worle, and from Chris Norton, and also for delivery, which is free in Weston or £3.10 for other UK addresses.

For any further enquiries please contact the author on reewebber46@gmail.com or on 01803 328616.