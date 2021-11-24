Brean Golf Club: Simon Baunton's decisive hole-in-one

A moment of magic by Simon Baunton on the 17th hole proved to be the pivotal moment in deciding the winners of Saturday's Christmas Ransome.

The multi-format event finished with six holes of foursomes golf, with the alternate shot format often felt to be the toughest variation of the game.

Baunton took things into his own hands at the par three 17th as he holed his Pitching Wedge tee shot for a hole in one.

Dave Porter more than played his part in the rest of the round though as the duo impressively matched the course par of 69 after six holes stints of Scramble, Greensomes and Foursomes gave them a winning nett score of 61.7.

Their score was two strokes clear of Adam Cox and Scott Lismore who took 70 strokes to cover the course but had one less shot allowance than Baunton and Porter.

While third place went to Bob Pelzer and Barry Roe on 64.3.

Captain elect Pete Barton won Sunday's Winter League Stableford round.

He scored 39 points which was the best of the day on a much colder day than many had expected after the recent mild spell.

Barton won by a single point from Steve Jones who also finished a single point ahead of a quartet of 37 point returns.

Early starter Jerry Brueford had the best of those back nines to take third ahead of Simon Copping who was placed fourth.

Brian Read and Ian Adams were the unlucky pair to miss out on the prizes in fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Lady captain elect Bev Cranley scored 37 points on Tuesday morning to win the Ladies November Stableford and make it a good week for the Captain Elect’s.

Her score bettered that of runner up Lyn Bird by two points and was five clear of third placed Eileen Parnell.

The pairing of Colin Roberts and Jeff Milton led the way in the Seniors Christmas Ransome which acts as the fourth round of their Winter League competition.

The Ransome combines the three formats of Scramble, Greensomes and Foursomes over the 18 holes and the winning duo carded a nett 65.7 to win by 1.6 strokes from their nearest challengers.

A countback was required to decide split the identical scores of gross 82, nett 67.3 which were returned by Don Edmondson and Ken Ponter as well as Trevor Pitt and Alan Evans.

Over the back nine it was the Edmondson/Ponter partnership who enjoyed the better fortunes to take second ahead of Pitt/Evans.