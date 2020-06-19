Ashcombe Park bowlers enjoy being back on the greens

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club have been enjoying the exceptional weather since the reopening of their outdoor greens following the easing of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowls is back at Ashcombe Park

Adhering to the safety guidance produced by Bowls England, the club has implemented the necessary procedures, such as the installation of hand sanitisers, a booking system for the greens, and ‘safe distancing’ and was one of the first local clubs to reopen.

Ashcombe Park are fortunate to have two greens and nearly half of the club’s 135 playing members have taken up the opportunity to return and take part in ‘Roll-Ups’.

As members have missed the competitive game a new singles competition called The Shutdown Cup has been organised, with 40 members taking part in a round-robin league ahead of quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final at the end of June.

July will see the start of a pairs competition with hopefully a triples competition to follow in August.

Coaching has resumed for members on Wednesday and Saturday but the club welcome enquires from members of the public who would like to join in and learn a new sport.

Please contact Gordon Sansam on 07709 682696 or Frank Bertram on 07966 264846 for details.