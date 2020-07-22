Ashcombe Park members enjoying return to competitive bowls
PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 July 2020
Archant
Ashcombe Park Bowling Club members have really been enjoying themselves since the club reopened following the recent shutdown.
Open since the middle of May, the membership have taken the opportunity to return to competitive bowling by participating in the ‘Shutdown Singles & Pairs Cups’.
The finals of the singles competition, which was held over the weekend, was won by Julian Brown who was presented with his trophy by club president Joan McInally.
A spokesperson said: “Bowling is a wonderful way to enjoy being outside and learn a new sport at the same time. It is a great game for all ages, in fact a perfect family activity.”
The club is holding a free open day on Saturday August 1 and would be delighted to welcome anyone interested in trying something different.
For more details call Jane Sansam on 01934 813752 or just turn up on the day.
