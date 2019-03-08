Bowls: Ashcombe Park enjoy annual Grandparents Day

Grandparents Day was enjoyed by young and old at Ashcombe Park Bowls Club in the annual get-together to introduce bowls to younger people. Archant

Ashcombe Park's annual Grandparents Day was enjoyed by young and old and the club plan to hold a school holiday event to keep youngsters interested.

A group of 25 grandchildren took part, aged from five to over 30, and Ashcombe's team of qualified coaches and volunteers gave morning instruction and support.

The afternoon session saw a mini competition for the various age groups take place, ahead of medal presentations for all participants.

In the five to seven age group, Ollie Waller came first ahead of Jacob Sansam and Jessica Cunningham, while Ava Johns, Annabel Woaver and Jessica Waller were the top three in the eight to 10 group.

Owen Jenkins was first in the 11-14 age group, ahead of Aston Gilmore and Sarah Weaver, while a triples competition was won by Katy Taylor, Cherry Barr and Andy Stroud.