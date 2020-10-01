Ashcombe Park members enjoy Australian Pairs event

Ashcombe Park vice president Ray Counsell and Australian Pairs finalists Julian Brown (left) and Andy Tucker (right) Archant

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club took advantage of good recent weather to hold their Australian Pairs.

And with the outdoor season drawing to a close, the bowling matched the elements, as Andy Tucker and Julian Brown won.

Carol Smith and Andy Taylor took second place.

The final of the Triples KO Cup between OO7 and Guys & Dolls is to be followed by an al fresco curry supper.

And the club are also holding a ‘Closing Day like No Other’ as members look to make the most of the greens being open for their last official event.

They will remain open for a few more weeks to allow everyone to enjoy a game of bowls and the club would like to thank everyone, old and new members, who have supported them through what can only be described as a ‘very strange year’.

Jane and Gordon Sansam were revealed as clubpersons of the year at an end of season celebration day on Saturday, for all of their hard work.

All are looking forward to returning as normal in 2021, if conditions allow.